ED raids house of AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s associates, MP releases video and attacks central government

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 6 locations including the premises of two associates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi in connection with the Excise Policy. This raid is being done at Vitthal Bhai House in Delhi.

Sanjay Singh attacked the central government by sharing the video

AAP MP Sanjay Singh released a video message attacking the BJP and the central government. He said, I have exposed the dictatorship of the ED of the Modi government in front of the country. Told the truth about how ED is misusing its power and by misusing its organization, it is forcefully trapping people in the liquor scam. And they didn’t find any evidence against me and even accepted the mistake for it. Now raiding the house of my colleagues. This morning I came to know that the house of my colleagues has been raided. I want to tell ED, don’t be afraid and bow down in any way.

ED is being misused: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh said in the video message, the Narendra Modi government at the Center is misusing the ED. He said, if I have to go to the Supreme Court or even the High Court against the dictatorship and hooliganism of the Center, I will not back down. When you haven’t found anything against me, you are conducting raids against my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.

what is the matter

The case is related to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now canceled Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi had recommended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the matter. After this, ED also registered a case under PMLA. The ED and the CBI allege that cartelisation was done to grant licenses to liquor traders under the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favors were extended to some traders, who allegedly paid bribes for the same. However, AAP has denied these allegations.