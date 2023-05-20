ED raids residence of ‘Kalighat’s uncle’ in Bengal teacher recruitment scam case

West Bengal News: The ED on Saturday raided the residence of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a close aide of top TMC leaders, in connection with the probe into the alleged teacher recruitment scam case in West Bengal. This information has been given by an official of the central agency.

Raid on the residence of ‘Kalighat Er Kaku’ – Officer

The official of the central agency said that Bhadra’s residence in Behala, known as ‘Kalighat Er Kaku’ (uncle of Kalighat), was raided. According to the official, the probe agency is also conducting raids at several other places in West Bengal in connection with the investigation of the case. The raids are taking place on a day when Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee appeared at the CBI office in Kolkata in connection with the probe into the alleged school recruitment scam.

What is the allegation against Sujay Krishna Bhadra?

Explain that Sujay Krishna Bhadra is accused of involvement in alleged illegal appointments made in various government and aided schools in West Bengal. Sujay Krishna Bhadra appeared before the CBI on 15 March regarding the case.

what is west bengal teacher recruitment scam

It may be known that the teacher recruitment scam case in Bengal is of the year 2014. In fact, the West Bengal School Service Commission had brought out the reinstatement of teachers in government schools of the state. The recruitment process for this started in the year 2016. At that time the education minister of Bengal was Partha Chatterjee. Many complaints of irregularities in this recruitment were registered in the Calcutta High Court.

Investigation is being done on every aspect

ED investigation went on regarding the matter. In which the ED claimed a scam worth crores. In its investigation, ED made many revelations. The ED claimed that from 2012 to 2022, a scam of more than Rs 500 crore has taken place only in the field of primary education. The then Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was also arrested in the case. The CBI is currently probing the criminal aspect of the scam, while the ED is probing money transactions in alleged irregularities in recruitment in schools.