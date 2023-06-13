ED raids Tamil Nadu power minister’s house in money laundering case

New Delhi, June 13 (Hindustan Times). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the residence of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok. This raid of the Central Investigation Agency is being done at Balaji’s residence in Chennai and Karur.

Official sources said on Tuesday that ED officials raided the residence of Tamil Nadu Power Minister V. Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok in Karur, their hometown, in connection with a money laundering case. According to the information, this raid of ED is being done under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigating agency has taken this action under the cash for jobs scam. Last month, the Supreme Court had given permission to the police and ED to investigate. Earlier in May, the Income Tax Department had also conducted marathon raids at the premises of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji and his associates.