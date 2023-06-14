ED summons Vishnu Agarwal, also seeks report from Jharkhand government on matter related to these two lands

The ED has issued summons to businessman Vishnu Agarwal in connection with the probe into the sale and purchase of Cheshire Home Road land. ED has directed Vishnu Aggarwal to appear at the regional office in Ranchi on June 21. Along with this, a copy of the investigation report prepared by the Divisional Commissioner has also been sought from the State Government in the matter of the land occupied by the army and the land located at Bajra of Hehal zone.

ED had selected three cases in the investigation of the case of sale and purchase of land by forgery in the document. This includes the land occupied by the army, the land located on Cheshire Home Road and the land located at Bajra Mauza of Hehal. After investigation, the ED has filed a charge sheet in connection with the land occupied by the army.

IAS Chhavi Ranjan from Bargai zone only used to get 2 to 2.5 lakhs through illegal earnings, ED got information

Along with this, the land occupied by the army and the land of Bajra Mauza of Hehal have been temporarily confiscated. After this, ED has summoned Vishnu Aggarwal in the case of Cheshire Home Road land. Vishnu Agarwal has bought this land from Puneet Bhargava. The mutation of the land has been done in the name of Vishnu Agarwal and his wife. Puneet Bhargava had transferred Rs 1.50 crore from the amount received from Vishnu Aggarwal to Prem Prakash’s account. The then Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan has an important role in this purchase and sale of land.