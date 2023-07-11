ED witness Mungeri Yadav released in illegal mining scam Jharkhand government took big step after Supreme Court order

Stone businessman Prakash Chandra Yadav alias Mungeri Yadav, witness of ED in the illegal mining scam in Sahibganj, has got relief from the Supreme Court in the Crime Control Act (CCA). He has got bail in all the cases registered in Muffsil and Rajmahal police station. The Supreme Court on Monday, after hearing the SLP filed by Mungeri Yadav, had ordered the Jharkhand government to release him by 5:00 pm and inform the court about it.

After completing the paperwork, Mungeri Yadav was released from Sahibganj Mandal Jail at 7:02 pm. He was taken to his residence in Subhash Colony in a district police vehicle. Along with this, the Supreme Court was also informed on behalf of the state government.

Sahibganj police arrested Mungeri Yadav on 29 July 2022 near Birsa Munda Airport while going from Ranchi to Patna. An FIR was lodged against him under the Arms Act at Rajmahal police station. At the same time, cases were also registered in Muffsil police station. Sahibganj district administration imposed CCA on him in August 2022. This action of the district administration was challenged by filing a petition in the Jharkhand High Court.

The single bench dismissed his petition on 2 November 2022. Thereafter, the order of the single bench was challenged by filing an appeal petition. The division bench also dismissed the appeal petition of Mungeri Yadav, upholding the order of the single bench. Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan told that CCA was imposed on the accused. Under this, out of 12 months, he has spent 11 months and 15 days in jail. However, he was released on the orders of the Supreme Court.

implicated under the conspiracy :



When the health of Mungeri Yadav, who was in jail, deteriorated, he was admitted to Ranchi RIMS. A few days back, he had returned to Sahibganj after undergoing treatment. He held a press conference on Monday evening after returning home after being released from jail. He said that under political pressure and personal enmity, I was kept in jail after getting a false case filed against me.