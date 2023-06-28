ED’s questioning of Jharkhand High Court lawyer Himanshu Kumar Mehta today, know what are the allegations against him

Jharkhand High Court lawyer Himanshu Kumar Mehta will be questioned on Wednesday in connection with the land occupied by the army. He is accused of making Jayant Karnad entitled to rent for the land occupied by the army with the help of wrong documents and taking a large part of the amount received from the sale of the land.

During the investigation of the case, the ED summoned Jayant Karnad and called him for questioning. The ED demanded documents related to the ownership of the land occupied by the army from Karnad. But, he was unable to give the documents to the ED. In the statement given to ED, he said that all the documents are with the lawyer Himanshu Kumar Mehta.

ED found in the investigation that after getting the right to collect rent at the rate of Rs 471, the land occupied by the army was sold to 14 people with the help of 16 sale deed from Jayant. Karnad got Rs 2.55 crore for selling the land. Out of this Rs 1.20 crore was taken by advocate Himanshu Kumar Mehta. Whereas, other people took nine lakh rupees.