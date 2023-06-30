ED’s questioning of Ranchi Jail Superintendent and Jailor today, summoned in this case

In Jharkhand, a big update has come to the fore amidst the ongoing investigation in the land scam and money laundering case. Today, the ED will interrogate Jail Superintendent Hamid Akhtar and Jailer Naseem Khan regarding the ongoing activities of the accused in the Money Laundering case in Ranchi’s Hotwar Jail. The ED had summoned Hamid Akhtar to testify in the money laundering case on June 26 and 27, but he did not appear. The Jail Superintendent is accused of allowing the accused to meet each other in violation of the rules in the Jail.

On June 26, Hamid Akhtar also sent the wrong footage to the ED when it asked for CCTV footage related to the meeting of the accused of money laundering and illegal mining in Ranchi’s Hotwar Jail. In such a situation, ED had summoned Hamid Akhtar afresh. The ED has given him a notice to appear at the Ranchi Zonal Office at 11 am on Friday. On the other hand, on May 5, Jailor Naseem Khan has been summoned for the meeting of former Ranchi DC Chhavi Ranjan and jailed accused Prem Prakash in jail. In fact, on the late night of May 4, former Ranchi DC Chhavi Ranjan met Prem Prakash, a middleman arrested in illegal mining and money laundering case, at his VIP barrack. This is against the rules.

According to ED sources, the jailer has the keys to all the cells, so after all the cells were closed, on whose orders Prem Prakash’s cell was opened and he was made to meet Chhavi Ranjan, who was lodged in the upper division cell. ED will interrogate the jailer in this regard.

