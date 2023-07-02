Education department going to appoint legal clerk in Bihar, thousands of court cases will be settled soon

Patna. Due to pending thousands of court cases, the education department is going to appoint legal clerks in the secretariat. However, the education department has not disclosed how many clerks it is going to appoint. Sources are telling that the number of clerks will be more than 50. The appointment of these clerks will be done on contract basis.

Interview process almost complete

According to official sources of the Education Department, the interview process for the Legal Clerk is almost complete. How many were selected after the interview, this information is yet to come. According to official information, a total of 13362 cases are pending in various directorates of the education department. Of these, more than 10,000 court cases are in primary. In view of such a large number of cases, legal clerks are being appointed.

More than 13 thousand cases pending

In fact, departmental clerks are not proving to be that effective in preparing legal documents. After the appointment of legal clerks, the preparation of documents for court cases will speed up. With this, court cases will also be dealt with faster. According to the information, so far 27767 court cases have been registered in the education department. Out of this, 14405 cases have been settled. That’s why more than 13 thousand cases are pending. This number is also very high in terms of pending. Regular review is being done daily in the Secretariat of the Education Department to settle the court cases.

