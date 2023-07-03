Education department told the timeline of examination to 6 universities of Bihar, took strict steps to regularize the session

The education department has taken concrete steps to regularize the academic sessions of BRA Bihar University, Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Purnia University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University and Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University. The department has fixed the date of commencement of various academic session wise examinations of the respective universities and the last date (timeline) for declaration of examination results. The Education Department has issued this notification for those universities whose undergraduate and postgraduate sessions are pending for many years.

set timeline

According to the notification issued by Baidyanath Yadav, Secretary, Education Department, the time line for conducting examinations and issuing results in these universities has been fixed from July to mid-December. Each university will have to take the exam according to the time line issued. Will declare the result as well.

Instructions to complete the syllabus on time

Provision has been made in the notification that all the officers, workers, invigilators and all the persons related to the examinations of the universities and constituent affiliated colleges will be considered as public servants under the Indian Penal Code. They also have to perform their duty accordingly. All the universities have been directed that all the educational institutions will complete the syllabus on time. As per requirement, special classes will be conducted even on holidays.

Instructions to appoint guest teachers if necessary

The education department has issued orders to the universities to appoint guest teachers if needed to complete the course. Evening and online classes should be organized as per the requirement. Methodical lesson plan should also be implemented as per the requirement. Instructions have been given to evaluate the answer sheets during the examination itself.

75% attendance mandatory

It has been made clear in the notification that the candidates who remain absent due to walk out and stay out and other reasons will not be taken for examination. Also said that 75 percent attendance of the students should be made mandatory. Those found absent less than this should not be allowed to appear in the examination.