Education news: Atal residential school ready to teach labour-orphans, entrance exam will be held on June 11

Lucknow.The studies (teaching) are going to start in Atal Residential School from July this year. In this, apart from the children of registered construction workers (mason-beldar), children orphaned in the Corona epidemic will be educated. The entrance exam for this will be held on June 11. Deputy Labor Commissioner, Lucknow Zone, Rakesh Dwivedi said that on June 11, the entrance test will be conducted for registered construction workers and orphan children from the pandemic in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri. This exam will be conducted in government inter colleges of the state. Candidate students can collect their admit card from the office of the Assistant Labor Commissioner of their district.

80 meritorious will be selected from class 6 entrance exam

Principal Sukhveer Singh said that more than one thousand applications have been received. Out of these 800 characters have been found. Out of these 80 students (40 boys and 40 girls) will be selected for admission in class 6. Dwivedi told that there will be 80 objective type questions in the entrance test, out of which 40 questions will be of mental ability, 20 questions will be of mathematics and 20 questions will be of language. It is mandatory for all the candidates to be present at the examination center with the original admit card 30 minutes before the commencement of the entrance examination. The timing of the examination is from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Divyang students will be given extra time of 40 minutes. Only blue colored ball point pen will be used in the OMR sheet.

Entrance test will be held on these colleges

The Deputy Labor Commissioner told that Government Inter College in Lucknow, Near City Railway Station, Government Inter College in Hardoi, Near Bada Post Office, Civil Lines, Hardoi, Government Inter College, Unnao, Government Inter College, Sitapur, Government Inter College , in Hardoi. Rae Bareli, Near Bus Stand, and Government Inter College, Lakhimpur Kheri, Opposite Kamnath Hospital, are the examination centres.

17 acres equipped with all facilities

Spread over 17 acres and equipped with all necessary facilities, Atal Residential School located in Lucknow is an ambitious and much awaited scheme of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 70 crores. Classes will run from 6 to 12 here. Rakesh Dwivedi said that Atal Residential School has been established in Sithoulikalan, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow. It will be equipped with all facilities on the lines of Navodaya Vidyalaya. He said that along with free education, hostel, food, laboratory with modern facilities and sports facilities will be provided to the students of classes 6 to 12 in Atal Residential School.