Education will be better in government schools of Bihar, education department will sign MoU with four NGOs

For the quality and expansion of education in government schools in Bihar, four voluntary organizations are going to enter into an MoU with the education department to provide financial and technical help. In this, an organization named Kendriya Bhandar will provide special content to the students of class 9 and 10. Will specifically provide content that is activated by the QR code. This decision has been taken in a special meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department, Deepak Kumar Singh. Apart from this, three other organizations have expressed their desire to work for the betterment of education in Bihar, including Mind Spark, an organization of Aditya Birla Group.

Reading material will be made available through app and portal

Learning material will be made available to students and teachers through mobile app and portal through Kendriya Bhandar Sanstha Learning App. The app will be launched with the name suggested by the state government. The state government will bear the expenditure on this. The state government is going to study the expenditure on this. Similarly, Mind Spark organization of Aditya Birla Group is going to work on improving the learning level of children through the app.

In the meeting, Mind Spark was directed to bring MU to work in the Kasturba Gandhi schools of Patna district where infrastructure is available. This institution provides support in matching the class to the level of learning.

Jesuit Peace Mission will work for spiritual development

According to the report of the meeting, the Jesuit Peace Mission will work for the moral and spiritual development of the children. In particular, two panchayats of Bodh Gaya block, Ilrah and Shekwara panchayat, want to impart training on meditation and wisdom of for all religious in 13 schools. In this context, it has been said to organize a workshop. Under the Jesuit Peace Mission, this work will be done by Jeevan Sangham of Bodh Gaya, which is a charitable organization of Patna Jesuit Society.

Bihar: Children of 6 to 18 years will get accommodation in Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School, search is on

Educate India to provide early literacy to students of classes 3 to 5

Similarly, an organization named Educate India will provide elementary literacy to the students of classes three to five. For this he has to conduct door-to-door survey. It is also proposed to set up help desks in two to three districts. In the meeting, Educate India was directed to prepare the draft of the MoU. After this a decision will be taken on his proposal.