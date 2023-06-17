Effect of Biparjoy on the plains, forecast of heavy rains in South Rajasthan, North Gujarat

New Delhi, 17 June (Hindustan Times). The cyclonic storm Biparjoy that arose from the Arabian Sea has now weakened. Due to this, heavy pressure centers have formed at some places. Director General of the India Meteorological Department, Dr. Mrityunjay Mahapatra says that the storm is moving in the east-northeast direction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat. Due to the cyclone, it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

He told that due to the storm this morning, a deep pressure area has formed over Gujarat and southwest Rajasthan, adjoining southeast Pakistan. Cyclonic storm Biparjoy is about 80 km south of Barmer and 210 km south-west of Jodhpur. The storm will further weaken during the next six hours. Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra made it clear that monsoon has nothing to do with this cyclone.