effect of cyclonic storm biparjoy will be seen in up from today warning of rain with strong wind rjl

UP Weather Alert: The effect of Biparjoy storm has started showing in the state. According to the Meteorological Department, it may rain with strong winds in the western and southern districts of the state from Sunday. However, in some districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, a warning has been issued for high temperature at night. A warning has been issued for heavy rain in some districts along with showers accompanied by strong winds at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph across the state from Monday. According to Mohammad Danish, senior scientist at the Zonal Meteorological Center, the effect of the storm could last for four to five days in the next week. On Saturday, due to the active Western Disturbance towards Kashmir, there may be movement of clouds and drizzle in some western districts of Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, a warning has been issued for heat wave and increase in night heat in eastern Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, there is a possibility of strong dusty wind and rain in most parts of the state from Sunday.