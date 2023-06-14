Effect of Haryana bandh in support of wrestlers, Khap leaders and farmers block Rohtak-Delhi road

Chandigarh, June 14 (Hindustan Times). Tight security arrangements have been made in the state in view of the Haryana Bandh called today by Khap Panchayats in support of the wrestlers. Meanwhile, Khap leaders and farmers have blocked the Rohtak-Delhi road.

It is notable that these wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former president of the Wrestling Federation of India. The Haryana bandh was announced three days ago in the Janata Sansad held at Mandothi toll plaza in Bahadurgarh of Jhajjar district. Many political parties of Haryana are supporting the bandh.

The latest situation is that the representatives of Khap Panchayats have gathered in Bahadurgarh of Jhajjar. The Rohtak-Delhi road has been blocked. In cities like Kaithal, Hisar, Jind, farmers and khap leaders have sat on dharna at toll plazas. The officials have appealed to the people of the state to come out of the house only if there is an urgent need.