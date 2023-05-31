Effect of heat in Patna: nine patients of diarrhea admitted within 24 hours, temperature reached near 42 degree

With the increase of heat in Patna, the number of patients with diarrhea has increased. Doctors of PMCH and IGIMS say that 140 to 160 children are reaching the OPD daily. Out of them, about 30 children are coming suffering from diarrhoea. Nine patients were admitted in both these medical college hospitals in 24 hours. Of these, six are being treated in PMCH and three in IGIMS. It is a matter of relief that after treatment in both the hospitals, three children were discharged after recovering, while the other six children are undergoing treatment.

Dehydration affects the body

According to the Superintendent of PMCH, Dr. IS Thakur, the change in the weather causes a lack of water in the child’s body. If the child is having frequent vomiting and diarrhea, consult a doctor immediately. To overcome the lack of water, keep giving ORS, Zinc. The patient suffering from diarrhea should be admitted in the hospital for about three days. Presently the Pediatrics Department has been put on alert, along with all kinds of medicines related to diarrhea have been made available. However, children coming to the hospital on time are recovering after better treatment. Most of the children have been discharged.

Patna temperature 41.8 degree Celsius

The maximum temperature of Patna was recorded at 41.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday. It has been three degrees more than normal. Normal life has been affected due to high temperature and strong sunlight. At the same time, the minimum temperature of the district has been 29.4 degree Celsius, which is three degrees more than normal. For the next few days in Patna, the heat wave does not seem to subside. According to the information received from the Indian Meteorological Department, on June 1, the maximum temperature of Patna is expected to be 42 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 29 degree Celsius. On the other hand, on June 2, the maximum temperature is estimated to be 43 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 29 degree Celsius.

