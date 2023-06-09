Effect of heat: Snakes are taking AC support in Patna Zoo, animals are being given glucose, minerals and multivitamins

Patna’s temperature has reached 44 degrees. Due to strong sunlight and hot wind, not only humans but animals are also in bad condition. In Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park (Patna Zoo) every possible effort is being made to save animals from heat and heat stroke due to such heat. To avoid the rising temperature, tigers and rhinos are resorting to water. AC has been installed for the snake. The elephant is pouring water on himself from the pipe. Emu is saving himself from the heat with the help of water sprinkler. At the same time, big fans are being run for chimpanzees. In the enclosure of birds, three-fourth part is covered with agronet and one-fourth part is kept open.

water hole made in the cage

Water holes have been made in the cages of all the animals, so that the animals do not face any water problem. Water is being sprinkled on the pallets in the deer enclosure. From morning till evening, the cages are being continuously wetted with water, so that the animals feel less heat. Along with monitoring the animals through CCTV, their checkup is also being done continuously by the experts and doctors there. Agronets have also been installed in the animal nursery, this helps in saving the animals from the heat.

Glucose, minerals and multivitamins being given to animals

In summer, non-vegetarian animals are being given 2 to 3 kg less meat in comparison to winter. Digestive system becomes weak in summer, so they are given proper food to digest. All the animals present in the zoo are being given multivitamins so that they do not become weak due to the rising heat. At the same time, 50-100 grams of glucose and minerals are being put in their drinking water to save them from dehydration.

Homeopathy medicines are also being given

Watermelon, green vegetables and honey are being given daily to the bear. The elephant is being given plenty of bananas. Banana’s fat is cold, that is why elephants get a lot of relief by eating it. The grass is being given along with the thum. Curd-rice, fruits, dabh and pomegranate juice are being given to chimpanzees. Big fans and coolers have been installed for the animals in the night house. Water sprinkling is being done in the cages of the birds, as well as homeopathy medicines are also being given as per the advice of the doctors.

