Effect of inflation! Tomato reached 100, garlic reached 150 rupees per kg, cumin also became expensive by 100 rupees

Patna. Due to delay in monsoon and weak rains, this time the prices of vegetables are skyrocketing. Now the price of tomato has reached Rs.80-100 per kg. Tomato was being sold for Rs.40 two weeks ago. Garlic has also increased from Rs 80-100 to Rs 150 per kg. Red potato has increased from Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg, while white potato has increased from Rs 16 to Rs 18. Carrot is being sold for Rs.100. Capsicum has also crossed Rs 80-100. The price of vegetables has increased by Rs 5 to 10 per kg.

Why tomato prices are increasing

According to the vegetable vendors, the prices of vegetables have increased due to the decrease in the arrival of vegetables in the vegetable markets of Patna. Traders told that at present tomatoes are being supplied from Bengaluru, where the prices of tomatoes have been on the rise for the last two weeks due to poor yield. The arrival of local tomatoes is very less. Parwal’s price has reached the level of Rs 40 per kg. Like this, okra is being sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg. Nanua has increased from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 40. Bitter gourd also became more pungent. Bitter gourd has reached the level of Rs 40-50 per kg.

Refined and mustard oil became costlier by Rs 5 and cumin by Rs 100

Here, the prices of grocery items are increasing to some extent every day. In the last three-four days, the price of refined and mustard oil has increased by five rupees per litre. Four days ago the price of mustard oil was Rs 120 to Rs 140 per litre, which has increased to Rs 125 to 145 per litre. At the same time, the price of refined oil has increased from Rs 110 to Rs 140 per liter to Rs 115 to Rs 145 per litre. Apart from this, the price of cumin has increased from Rs 600 per kg to Rs 700 per kg in two weeks. At the same time, an increase of two to four rupees per kg has been recorded in the price of normal rice.

