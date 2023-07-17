Effect of low pressure in Bay of Bengal in Jharkhand, heavy rains in many districts, good rain for 2 days

Jharkhand Weather: Dhanbad received heavy rains on Sunday due to the low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal and the cyclonic storm in Odisha. There is a possibility of good rain for the next two-three days. This can give benefits in agricultural work. According to meteorologist Abhishek Anand, Odisha remains the main center of the low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain is expected in the adjoining region of Odisha. While there is a possibility of good rain in some parts of Jharkhand including Dhanbad adjacent to Bengal.

Relief from the humid heat of the people

Let us inform that it was raining in many areas of the state, but people in Dhanbad were troubled by the heat. Although the weather of Dhanbad was pleasant since morning on Sunday. The sun was coming in between. But, the cloud was persistent. It was raining lightly in between. Heavy rains started in many areas after noon. Due to heavy rain in the evening also, water started freezing on the roads in the city and surrounding areas. People got relief from the humid heat.

Change in weather will be better for agriculture

The meteorologist told that the process of rain that started from Sunday is likely to continue strongly for the next two-three days. Today the maximum temperature here reached 33 degrees. The maximum temperature of Dhanbad is likely to be 32-32 degrees for the next two-three days. This change in weather patterns is favorable for agricultural work. Due to the activation of monsoon, moisture is expected in the fields.

Effect of low pressure in Bay of Bengal also in Jamshedpur

It started raining in Jamshedpur from Sunday morning itself. It rained continuously for about half an hour. After this, it rained intermittently in different areas from time to time. Due to the rain, it remained cloudy in the afternoon as well. There was a relatively significant reduction in the temperature as well. At the same time, it rained for about an hour in the evening as well. According to the Meteorological Department, there was 11 mm of rain on Sunday. Due to the absence of low pressure area, the rains are decreasing this year. But since Sunday, a low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal, it started raining well on Sunday. This is likely to be the case for a week. On Sunday, the maximum temperature of the city was 32.4 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degree Celsius.

Chance of good rain for two more days

Let us tell you that the monsoon has become active in almost all the areas of the state. Because of this, it is raining almost in the entire state. Abhishek Anand, scientist in charge of the meteorological center, has said that there is cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, it is raining well in monsoon. The southern parts of the state have received good rains. This situation will continue even further. A low pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal around 18 July. Its effect will remain in the next one or two days. In such a situation, it is expected that there may be good rains for the next two days.