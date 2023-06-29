Effect of Prabhat Khabar, High Court took cognizance of land grab of Justice MY Iqbal

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a serious view of the land mafia’s attempt to encroach upon the land of retired Supreme Court Justice Late MY Iqbal at Dr. Fatehullah Road, Ranchi by breaking the boundary wall. Taking suo moto cognizance of the news published in ‘Prabhat Khabar’, the division bench of Justice S Chandrasekhar and Justice Ratnakar Bhengra converted the matter into a petition.

The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Home Department, SSP, Ranchi, Lower Bazar Police Station in-charge has been made respondent and directed to file a reply. The Principal Secretary of the Home Department was asked to file an affidavit and give a detailed reply. At the same time, the SSP of Ranchi was directed to file a personal affidavit. The bench directed to hand over the responsibility of investigation to ADG RK Mallick. The concerned police officers will provide assistance to Mr. Mallick as per the requirement. The next hearing of the case will be on July 18.

The bench made strong remarks on the law and order of the state. Said that while doing the work of judicial system, we are experiencing that land mafia, gangs are active in Jharkhand. The land is being encroached upon in broad daylight. There is fear among the common people due to the incidents of land mafia taking over. Common people are losing faith in the administration. People are feeling helpless from the system.

This is affecting the law and order situation. Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government. If a common citizen has to live in such an environment that his property can be snatched away anytime, then the rule of law will end in the country. The bench said that the state government is aware that incidents of land grabbing are happening in Jharkhand. Many complaints are also coming in the High Court. Criminal cases like land grabbing, demanding extortion are included. The Bench also said that after becoming a judge, it does not happen that his rights are taken away, but the judge is also a common man.

Here is the case:



On June 25, the land mafia attempted to capture the land of retired Supreme Court Justice Late MY Iqbal at Dr. Fatehullah Road by breaking the boundary. This information was given to the district administration and the police station. Later the land mafias were chased away from there. Land mafia had brought gate, sand-cement, brick and laborers with them. The damaged boundary was repaired under the supervision of the police. ‘Prabhat Khabar’ had prominently published this incident in its June 26 issue. Taking this news seriously, the High Court converted it into a petition.