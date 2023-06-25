Effect of retrenchment in companies, placement in NIT Patna decreased by 13% from last year, know how much package was received

108% placement, average package Rs 13.50 lakh

This time mechanical was heavy on computer science

A student of computer science engineering got the highest package of 52 lakhs

85 students of mechanical engineering got 110 offers

159 students of computer science engineering got 197 offers

More than 100 percent placement for the fourth time

The effect of the employment crisis is visible at the global level. Retrenchment is going on in many big companies. Meanwhile, NIT, Patna has also crossed the 100 percent placement figure for the fourth time in a row in the campus placements for the session 2022-23. However, due to the global impact, this year’s 123 percent placement in 2021-22 was less than 13 percent and the average package was Rs 13.50 lakh.

Highest placement in mechanical engineering

This year the placement of Mechanical Engineering students was the highest. 85 students of the department got 110 offers. In these, many students got offers from many companies. Computer Science Engineering stood second. 159 students of the department got 197 offers. The highest package this year was Rs 52 lakh. It was received by the students of Computer Science Engineering. He was given this offer by Cred, a financial technology company.

Google gave a package of 48 lakhs

Google India has given a package of Rs 48 lakh to a computer science engineering student, Amazon India has given a package of Rs 45 lakh to an electronics student. Three students of Computer Science Engineering and one of Electronics were offered packages of 39 lakhs by Intuit. Atlassian has given a package of Rs 38 lakh to two students each of Computer Science and Electronics and one student of Electrical.

Highest placement in Delhi

The maximum placement of 45 students was done by Delayed Company. In this, students of all branches have been selected. The director of the institute, Prof PK Jain said that it is a big deal to have better placement amidst the global recession. Our children are continuously doing better and getting placement in good companies. It will keep on increasing day by day. Government companies are also coming to the institute to provide employment.

112 companies including a dozen government did placement

Placement and training in-charge of NIT, Dr. Shailesh M. Pandey said that apart from a dozen government companies including BPCL, HPCL, IIL, BHEL, D-DOT, C-DAC, Google, Amazon, Intuitive, in the campus selection for the session 2022-23. , CREDAI, ICICI, Federal Bank, Mercedes, Maruti, Ashok Leyland, Suzuki Motors including 112 different domestic and foreign companies participated in the placement.

