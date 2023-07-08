Effect of SDM Jyoti Maurya case! 93 women’s husbands got their names cut due to Khan sir’s coaching

SDM Jyoti Maurya Controversy: Famous teacher Khan Sir, who runs coaching in Patna, has spoken on the dispute between PCS officer SDM Jyoti Maurya and her husband Alok Maurya posted in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He said that ‘sometimes people make such mistakes that they block the way for others too’. A video of Khan sir is going viral on social media. In this video, he is claiming that 93 female students from his own coaching class, BPSC batch, have quit coaching due to Jyoti Maurya case controversy.

93 women left Khan sir’s coaching

Khan sir says that about 93 women’s husbands came from our BPSC batch and went away with their wives. Also told those women not to make any kind of preparation. Khan Sir says that we should explain to him, it is wrong, it is very wrong, this should not happen. How can you punish someone else for someone’s mistake? She can do well in life by studying, but her husband still did not agree. Everyone’s husbands cited Jyoti Maurya’s case and got their wife’s name cut off from coaching.

How much will we explain to someone: Khan sir

Khan sir says how much we will explain to someone. Took you by force, explain as much as you could, it is wrong, they took away the admission. Now we can do little or nothing in someone’s family matter. What should we tell that went so wrong? Her (Jyoti Maurya) this one decision has destroyed the whole of India.

Such a case also came to the fore from Buxar.

A similar case has also come to light from Bihar’s Buxar where Pintu Singh has got his wife’s coaching released after Jyoti Maurya’s controversy. Pintu’s wife was preparing for a competitive exam for a government job while living in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In this case, Khushboo has complained about her husband by going to the police. Khushboo says that she wants to study and prepare for the PCS exam.

Shravani Fair 2023: Vow sought from Mahadev for husband’s recovery, now going to Baidhnath Dham while giving punishment

what is controversy

The dispute between SDM Jyoti Maurya and Alok Maurya is from the year 2020. In fact, Alok Maurya is a Class IV employee posted in the Panchayati Raj Department of Uttar Pradesh, while his wife Jyoti Maurya is a PCS officer posted in Bareilly. A video of Alok has gone viral in which he has accused his wife SDM Jyoti and her lover Manish Dubey (Home Guard Commandant) of conspiring to kill him. Alok alleges that Jyoti is having an affair with Manish, posted as Home Guard Commandant in Ghaziabad. Both were caught together in a hotel. At present, this dispute between SDM Jyoti and Alok Maurya is in a lot of headlines these days.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_Yd0hLGFC0) Jyoti Maurya News