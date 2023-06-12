Efforts to improve health facilities in Bihar, Chief Minister’s Digital Health Scheme will be effective in every district

Patna. Serious efforts are being made in Bihar to make health services accessible with technology. The plan of the health department should make the Mukhya Mantri Digital Yojana effective in all the 38 districts of the state by December. The department has also started work in this direction. Presently this scheme is being operated as a pilot project in four districts Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Siwan.

Scheme started in 2022

In April 2022, the proposal to implement the Chief Minister Digital Health Scheme was approved. The objective of the scheme is to bridge the existing gap between the various stakeholders of the digital health care system in Bihar. This will also ensure transparency and accountability in health services.

Many new facilities will be available under Chief Minister Digital Health

According to the official sources of the Health Department, after the Chief Minister Digital Health Scheme is effective, the facility of online OPD appointment in hospitals, along with getting the information of doctors available in the nearest hospital, the facility of creating Ayushman Bharat Health ID, Aura ID will be available. . Apart from this, arrangements will also be made for the general public to get emergency medical facilities 24 hours a day and consultation from specialist doctors.

Special health identity card will be given

Patients will also be given a special health identity card under the Chief Minister’s Digital Health Scheme. Through this identity card, doctors will have the facility to access the health records of the patients. Doctors will be able to take better decisions regarding the health of the patient. The medical records of the patients will be safe in the server. With the introduction of digital scheme, paperless facility for diagnostic report, discharge summary, prescription will also be restored.

