Eid al-Adha 2023 Date: Bakrid festival will be celebrated tomorrow, know the history and importance of this day

Eid al-Adha 2023 Date: This time people are very confused about the date of Bakrid. Some are telling the festival of Bakrid on 28th June and some on 29th June. Bakrid is also called Eid-ul-Azha. It means Eid of sacrifice. The annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca ends on the day of Eid-ul-Azha. In the year 2023, the date of Eid-ul-Azha i.e. Bakrid and what is its history.

There are 12 months in the Islamic calendar and Dhul Hij is its last month. The festival of Eid ul Azha or Bakrid is celebrated on the tenth of this month, which comes 70 days after the end of the month of Ramadan. According to the Islamic calendar, this year the festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29.

Why sacrifice is given in Bakrid (Bakrid History)

According to the religion of Islam, Hazrat Ibrahim Mohammad is considered to be the last prophet. Hazrat Mohammad was so devoted to God that he was ready to sacrifice his own son. It is said that pleased with Ibrahim’s prayer, God accepted his prayers and then tested him. It is said that Allah asked Ibrahim to sacrifice his most precious and dearest thing. To prove his true devotion and love towards Allah, he wanted to sacrifice his beloved son Ismail, but God’s charisma was such that instead of son Ismail, you were sacrificed. After this incident, sacrifices started being made on Eid-ul-Azha.

Bakrid 2023 in India

Bakrid is celebrated with great pomp and gaiety in different parts of India. People of the Muslim community gather in mosques to offer special prayers and listen to sermons. They put on their best attire and visit family and friends, exchange greetings and gifts. Gifts and donations are also important on this day. It is divided into three parts – one for the family, one for the relatives, and one for the needy. This festival promotes the values ​​of compassion, unity and generosity. It fosters family and social bonds, encourages acts of charity, and strengthens a sense of community among Muslims in India.

Eid al-Adha 2023 date in different countries

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, is a congregational festival. Every year, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on different dates in some parts of the world, as the extent of crescent visibility varies from the International Date Line.

Country – Bakrid date

India – 29 June

Saudi Arabia – 28 June

Japan – 29 June

Morocco – June 29

Malaysia – 29 June

Indonesia – 29 June

Brunei – 29 June

Canada – June 29

Singapore – 29 June