Eid ul Adha 2023 Date: When is Bakrid 28 or 29 June? Full details including moon sighting date, time

Eid ul Adha 2023 Date: Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, is one of the two important festivals of Muslims. It recognizes Abraham’s determination to offer his son Ismail as a sacrifice on the word of God. The annual Haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca ends with this festival. This year Bakrid will be celebrated on 29 June.

When is Bakrid in 2023?

The Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, lasts for two to four days and is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhu al-Hijjah. While Eid al-Adha always falls on the same day according to the Islamic calendar, the Gregorian calendar uses a solar year rather than a lunar one, so the date of Eid al-Adha changes every year. And this year Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, however, it may differ according to the country or region.

Eid al-Adha 2023 date in different countries

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, is a congregational festival. Every year, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on different dates in some parts of the world, as the extent of crescent visibility varies from the International Date Line.

Country – Bakrid date

India – 29 June

Saudi Arabia – 28 June

Japan – 29 June

Morocco – June 29

Malaysia – 29 June

Indonesia – 29 June

Brunei – 29 June

Canada – June 29

Singapore – 29 June

Bakrid 2023 in India



Bakrid is celebrated with great pomp and gaiety in different parts of India. People of the Muslim community gather in mosques to offer special prayers and listen to sermons. They put on their best attire and visit family and friends, exchange greetings and gifts. Gifts and donations are also important on this day. It is divided into three parts – one for the family, one for the relatives, and one for the needy. This festival promotes the values ​​of compassion, unity and generosity. It fosters family and social bonds, encourages acts of charity, and strengthens a sense of community among Muslims in India.

Bakrid is a holiday in government offices

Bakrid is a gazetted holiday in India. On this day all national, state and local government workplaces are closed or business hours are reduced. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also designated Bakrid as a bank holiday. However, banks in some parts of the country will remain closed on June 28 while in some parts on June 29.

Bakrid holiday in banks

State/UT/Area/City – Bakrid Holiday

Jammu – 29 June

Kanpur – 29 June

Kolkata – 29 June

Jaipur – 29 June

Lucknow – 29 June

New Delhi – 29 June

Panaji – 29 June

Patna – 29 June

Raipur – 29 June

Ranchi – 29 June

Shillong – 29 June

Shimla – 29 June

Srinagar – 29 June

Imphal – 29 June

Hyderabad – 29 June

Guwahati – 29 June

Dehradun – 29 June

Chennai – 29 June

Chandigarh – 29 June

Bhopal – 29 June

Bengaluru – 29 June

Aizawl – 29 June

Ahmedabad – 29 June

Agartala – 29 June

Thiruvananthapuram – 28 June

Srinagar – 28 June

Nagpur – 28 June

Mumbai – 28 June

Kochi – 28 June

Jammu – 28 June

Belapur – 28 June

Banks which are closed on 28th June will work normally on Thursday and those banks which are closed on 29th June will work normally on Wednesday. Online banking and other transactional services will be available immediately and without any interruption.