Eight killed, many injured in Pratapgarh road accident

Pratapgarh, 10 July (HS). A speeding tanker hit a tempo full of passengers on Monday in Lilapur police station area. Eight people have died in this accident, while about seven people are injured. Although the officials have not yet confirmed this. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, from where the seriously injured have been referred to Prayagraj after first aid. ASP Vidyasagar Mishra has reached the spot with the force.

Regarding this incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in Pratapgarh district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to immediately reach the spot and take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. Also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Superintendent of Police Satpal told that some people were traveling in the tempo. The tempo got buried after the tanker overturned. Seven people have been injured in this accident, there is news of death of many people, it is yet to be confirmed how many people have died.