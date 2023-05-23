Eight people died due to Thanka in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar gave instructions to give immediate grant to the dependents

In many districts of Bihar, light and strong thunderstorms have occurred throughout the day since Tuesday morning. Along with the rain, thunder also fell at many places. Many deaths also took place due to this thunderclap in the state. According to the Disaster Management Department, Madhepura one, Vaishali one, Araria one, Darbhanga three and Begusarai two people died due to falling. The department has received information in this regard.

stay indoors in bad weather

After receiving the information about the death due to Thanka, these districts have been directed at the departmental level by the Disaster Management Department to complete the grant process by taking action as per the rules. Along with this, an appeal has been made to follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department to prevent lightning during bad weather. People have been told to stay in homes in bad weather.

Chief Minister grieves over death due to lightning

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is heartbroken over the death due to lightning in the state. He has expressed his deep condolences to the affected families. The Chief Minister has given instructions to give an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of all the deceased immediately. The Chief Minister has appealed to the people that everyone should take full vigilance in bad weather.

how to avoid lightning

Do not go to any high area to avoid lightning because there is the highest risk of lightning.

If you are in an open space, move immediately to a concrete house and stay away from windows and doors.

Stay away from electrical appliances like water tap, fridge, telephone etc. in the house and switch them off

Stay away from electric poles and television or mobile towers

Don’t go under a tree when you hear lightning or thunder

Do not stand in groups at one place, maintain at least 15 feet distance

