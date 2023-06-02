Eight tourist places of Kolhan will be developed, proposal approved

Kolhan Tourist Places: the eight heritage sites of kolhan tourist places To be developed as approved by the State Govt. For this, earlier a proposal was sent by the DC to the Government’s Tourism, Art-Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Department at the district level, which was approved in the meeting of the State Tourism Promotion Committee held in May. By developing as a tourist destination, new opportunities for direct and indirect employment will be created.

When was the proposal sent from which district

Tourism, Art-Culture, Sports on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner from West Singhbhum district on 23 September 2022, from East Singhbhum on 28 November 2023 and from Seraikela Kharsawan on 18 January 2023 regarding the development of heritage sites for Kolhan And the proposal was sent to the Youth Affairs Department.

These places will be developed

Galudih barrage at Ghatshila in East Singhbhum district, Dharagiri water fall and waterfall, Basadera, Lakhaidih in Dumariya, Mukteshwar Dham Harina of Potka, Pahar Bhaga, Lavadih, Chhotabanki Dam will be developed as tourist places. Whereas Gajia Dam, Yashpur in Gamharia block of Seraikela Kharsawan district and Sunset Point, Kiriburu site in Noamundi block of West Singhbhum district are to be developed.

