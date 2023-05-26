Eighth meeting of NITI Aayog-run council will be held on Saturday, representatives of these states will not be included

New Delhi : The eighth meeting of the NITI Aayog-run council will be held on Saturday in Delhi, the capital of India. This meeting of NITI Aayog will be held at Pragati Maidan. This time the theme of NITI Aayog meeting is ‘Developed India @ 2047: Role of Team India’. However, representatives of many states will not attend this meeting of NITI Aayog. According to media reports, representatives of Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting.

Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to PM Modi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saying that he will not be able to attend the NITI Aayog meeting due to the Centre’s recent ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi. Delhi’s elected government’s control over the bureaucracy has been taken back through an ordinance recently promulgated by the BJP-led central government.

Bhagwant Mann will boycott the meeting

AAP-ruled Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting to be held on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to chair the eighth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog. An AAP leader told that Mann has taken this decision in protest against the alleged discrimination with Punjab by the central government on the issue of allocation of funds.

There will be no representative of West Bengal in the meeting

There will be no representative from West Bengal in the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting as the Center turned down the Trinamool Congress-led government’s request to send the finance minister and chief secretary from the state. The Center had ‘insisted’ that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could attend the programme. Banerjee has already decided not to attend the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

Why won’t the representative of Bengal attend

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that we had requested the Center to allow me and the Chief Secretary to attend the meeting as Mamata Banerjee is busy with some other work. This is an indirect way of not allowing anyone other than the Chief Minister to attend the meeting. That’s why there will be no representative of West Bengal in Saturday’s meeting.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar follows the path of Mamta Banerjee, will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting

PM Modi will preside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the eighth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog. The Governing Council of NITI Aayog includes Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories with Legislatures and Lieutenant Governors of other Union Territories, besides several Union Ministers.