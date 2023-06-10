Ek Bihari News – Follow for the latest news (Hindi news) of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

The official launch of Ek Bihari News has happened to present the news of Bihar state in depth. It is a leading news website which provides edited and useful information on various topics related to Bihar. A Bihari News is working from the month of April in the year 2023. However, it started in the month of January itself.

Ek Bihari News is a digital platform where readers will get news and information on various topics related to news, social issues, politics, art-culture, sports, business and technology related to Bihar. You can also follow Ek Bihari News on various social media like Twitter, Facebook and Insta. This is an initiative which will provide news about all the major cities of Bihar which include Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Darbhanga and many more.

The editorial policy of Ek Bihari News is based on fairness, accuracy and professionalism. Adhering to the highest standards, all the news published on this platform is credible and verified by the suppliers. Readers will get an opportunity to be entertained and delve deeply into information related to Bihar, especially Bihar’s cultural heritage, political affairs, and views on the development of the younger generation.

The main objective of Ek Bihari News is to provide accurate and verified news in the state of Bihar. Along with this, it will provide a platform where the people of Bihar can speak, share their emergency matters and exchange ideas. This platform will be convenient, useful and progressive, which will give more and more people a chance to access edited news, which will be available only through digital platforms in the initial days. Readers will be able to access it through website and mobile app. We believe that Ek Bihari Samachar will be a unique source for its readers to keep them updated with the latest news and cater to their needs.

Through this inauguration ceremony, we heartily welcome all Bihari brothers and sisters to Ek Bihari Samachar and thank them for their support. We are determined that by working together for the people of Bihar in the new century, we will take this platform to the top of success and importance.

Address:

A Bihari NewsGopalganj, Bihar841426

Contact:

Email: [email protected] Website: www.ekbiharinews.com Phone: 6150271338