ekana ready to host world cup match 2023 first match to be held on october 13

ICC World Cup 2023: Lucknow. The matches of the Cricket World Cup in the country will start from October 5. This hangover in Lucknow will intensify with the arrival of the Kangaroo team on October 8. Actually, the first match at Ekana Cricket Stadium will be between Australia and South Africa on 13 October. For this, Australia’s cricket team will reach on October 8 only, while South Africa’s team will reach on October 11. Before the match at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the Australian team will practice on both ‘A’ and ‘B’ grounds. According to the Ekana Stadium Management Committee, apart from Sri Lanka, South Africa, Netherlands, there are concrete arrangements on both grounds for the practice of Team India and England teams. The Sri Lankan team will reach Lucknow on October 11 or 12 to play their two matches in Lucknow. This team will stay here for 12 days.