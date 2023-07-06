Eknath Shinde will be relieved from the post of Chief Minister! What did the CM of Maharashtra say on the question of resignation and Ajit Pawar?

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Has given a big statement regarding his resignation question and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Rejecting the rumors of his resignation, he said that these are all rumours.

Shinde said – I know who spread the rumor

CM Eknath Shinde termed the reports as rumors spread by the opposition that the Chief Minister’s chair may be in danger after the induction of Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs into the state cabinet.

NCP should introspect

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Said, NCP should introspect what is happening in their party. Regarding Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, he said, after joining Ajit Dada in the Maharashtra cabinet, our government has become stronger.

#WATCH , It is all rumours…They (NCP)should introspect on what is happening in their party, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as he rubbishes his resignation rumors and also speaks on the split in NCP. pic.twitter.com/hwY1Gr9qUW

— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023



No resentment among Shiv Sena MLAs: Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that no one in the Shiv Sena is unhappy over the induction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar into the state cabinet. After the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the state government, some Shiv Sena MLAs had clearly expressed concern. Shinde chaired a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, Legislative Council members (MLCs) and MPs on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to become the Chief Minister

Ajit Pawar had said on Wednesday that he aspires to become the chief minister. His statement created a stir in political circles.

Opposition’s stomach ache: Shinde

Eknath Shinde said, impressed by our development work, the Ajit Pawar faction has decided to join the party. The government is getting stronger day by day. Today our MLAs have crossed 200. We have huge support from the central government. The double engine government is working strongly, that’s why they (Opposition) are having stomach ache.