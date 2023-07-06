Eknath Shinde will not resign from the post of Chief Minister, such reports are rumours: Uday Samant

Mumbai, 06 July (Hindustan Times). Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said that CM Eknath Shinde will not resign from the post of Chief Minister. The news of his resignation is just a rumour, which is being spread deliberately. Uday Samant has welcomed NCP leader Ajit Pawar to join the Shinde government.

Uday Samant told reporters on Thursday that some people were spreading rumors of the chief minister’s resignation after Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde government. Samant said that some people are upset because of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in the state. That’s why they are doing the work of spreading confusion. Such misleading news should not be believed. There is no resentment of any kind in the Shinde group.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday morning that the Shinde group’s bargaining power has ended after Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders took oath as ministers. That’s why very soon Eknath Shinde will resign from the post of Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar will be sworn in as the Chief Minister. Sanjay Raut also said that most of the MLAs of the Shinde group are angry at the moment. Due to non-availability of ministerial posts, even fighting is taking place among the MLAs.