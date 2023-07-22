Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar have a funny spat after the new teaser of Dream Girl 2

Fans are super excited about the release of the much-awaited sequel Dream Girl 2 this year. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The voiceover teasers of the film have already skyrocketed Pooja’s popularity, in which Pooja was seen interacting with different Bollywood superstars.

The funny conversation between Pooja and Rocky’s Ranveer Singh in the recent teaser of the film grabbed a lot of attention. In this episode now two big producers Ekta R Kapoor and Karan Johar have a fun banter where they are also seen appreciating each other’s upcoming theatrical release, Dream Girl 2 and Rocky and Rani’s love story.

The fun banter between the two started when Karan Johar uploaded the new teaser of Dream Girl 2 on his social media with a caption that read, “A love story in another universe, meet Pooja in theatres!!!” Continuing the conversation, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions captioned, “Wait, Rani wants to talk to you! Pooja!”

Reacting to this, Ekta R Kapoor congratulated Karan Johar for his upcoming release of Ranveer Singh starrer and wrote, “Best wishes to Pooja ke Rocky and my Karan @karanjohar for the blockbuster #Rocky aur Rani ki love story” And then putting an end to the banter, Karan Johar wrote a sweet reply to Ekta R Kapoor, “Ektu tum amar dream girl ho”

Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ekta R Kapoor under her production house Balaji Motion Pictures and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Paresh Rawal and Annu Kapoor. The much-awaited sequel is all set to hit the big screens on 25th August.