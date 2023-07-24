Elderly and Divyang can also drive, these 6 scooters are available in the market

New Delhi : In this era of prevalence of electric vehicles all over the world, not only physically fit and healthy people can drive, but the elderly and disabled people of India can also reach their destination by driving well. Special types of electronic scooties have already been launched by many companies in India’s bike market for the convenience of the elderly and disabled, which are not only economical in terms of price, but are also very light and attractive. Let’s know…

Ampere REO

This is a stylish model of V48 brought to you by REO Ampere. It features pointed shapes, which lend it quite the eye-catching appeal. It is available in two battery options, lead-acid and lithium-ion. The REO gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorber suspension at the rear. Braking is done by drum units at both the ends. Powering the REO is a 250W BDLC motor, which draws power from a 48 V/24 Ah battery. With the lead-acid battery, the REO takes around 8-10 hours to fully charge and offers a range of 45-50 km, while the lithium-ion battery takes around 5-6 hours to charge. The e-scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and weighs 70 kg (lithium-ion) and 88 kg (lead-acid). The REO comes with a two-year warranty and is offered with a choice of five color options black, red, white, green and yellow. Its price in X showroom starts from Rs.61,993.

Ampere REO Highlights

Riding Range : 45-50 Km

Top Speed ​​: 25 Kmph

Curb Weight 88 kg

Battery Charging Time : 8-10 Hrs

Rated Power : 250W

Okinawa R30

The Okinawa R30 electric scooter has a 48V detachable lithium-ion battery with a 250W BLDC motor. With its help, this scooter can give a range of 60 kilometers after full charge. The top speed of this scooter is also 25 kmph. You do not need a license to run it. Fully digital instrument console, electronically-assisted braking system is available in this scooter. Its price starts from 61,534 ex-showroom.

Okinawa R30 Highlights

Rating Range : 60 Km

Top Speed ​​: 25 Kmph

Battery Charging Rate : 4-5 Hrs

Rated Power : 250W

Seat Height : 735 mm

Maximum Power : 250W

Okinawa Lite

It takes 5 hours to fully charge the Okinawa line. Once fully charged, you can run it at a top speed of 25 kmph. In this scooter, customers get micro charger, push-button start / stop, front disc brake with auto-cut function. Its price starts from Rs. 67,006 in the ex-showroom.

Highlights of Okinawa Lite

Riding Range : 60 Km

Top Speed ​​: 25 Kmph

Battery Charging Time : 4-5 Hrs

Rated passer : 250 W

Seat Height : 740 mm

Komaki XGT X5

The Komaki XGT-X5 electric scooter for the elderly and differently-abled has been launched in India at Rs 72,500 for the VRLA gel battery variant and Rs 90,500 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the lithium-ion battery pack variant. The electric scooter comes with a twin rear wheel setup with dual shock absorbers and a single front wheel hanging on telescopic forks. Braking is through discs at both ends. The e-scooter is powered by a 60V/72V electric motor, connected to a 20-30Ah Lithium-Ion or VRLA Gel battery. Charging the Lithium-Ion battery pack takes around 4-5 hours, while the VRLA variant takes up to 6-8 hours to charge. Both the electric scooters offer an estimated range of around 80-90 km. As a unique electric scooter specially designed for the elderly and physically challenged, the Komaki XGT-X5 has no rival.

Highlights of Komaki XGT X5

Range : 80-90km/charge

Charging Time : 6-8 hours

Front Brake Disc : Rear Brake Disc

Body Type : Electric Bikes