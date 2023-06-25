Elderly murdered in Sheikhpura on charges of witchcraft, neighbors thrashed him to death

Sheikhpura. An exorcist was beaten to death by people on the charge of witchcraft. The incident took place on Saturday late night in Tola Gariban Bigha of Barsa village of Assistant Police Station Kasar. The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Ramdev Manjhi, a resident of Gariban Bigha. Ramdev Manjhi used to do the work of exorcism. Last night some people entered Manjhi’s house with a sick child and started pressurizing him to cure the sick child. When Manjhi expressed his inability, people thrashed him fiercely. Due to the severe beating, the old man died on the spot.

was accused of making the child ill

Regarding the incident, it is told that the son of Kajru Manjhi, who lives in the neighborhood of Ramdev Manjhi, was ill for the last several days. Even after getting treatment from many doctors, his condition was not getting better. Kajru Manjhi’s allegation was that Ramdev Manjhi himself had made his son ill by doing tantra-mantras. There was a dispute between the two many times regarding this matter. Late on Saturday night, the accused Kajru Manjhi along with his associates entered Ramdev Manjhi’s house and started fighting with Ramdev by saying that he wanted to cure his sick son.

criminals left unconscious

Ramdev Manjhi kept on giving his clarification. He kept saying that neither he had made the child sick nor could he cure the child. Those people were not ready to accept anything of Ramdev Manjhi. Kajru Manjhi’s people kept beating him mercilessly. When Ramdev fell unconscious due to the beating, the accused fled from the spot. By the time the people of the neighborhood reached Ramdev’s house, he had died. On the other hand, as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police who reached the spot are conducting raids to arrest the accused.