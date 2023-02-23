Elderly spouses from the UK have been married for almost 70 years and revealed the secret of a happy life together

The British Archie and Martha Kirkland have been married for almost seven decades. And today, on Valentine’s Day, the elderly couple decided to share the secret of a long and happy relationship. Their words convey Daily Record

Archie and Martha first met each other in the early 1950s in the British capital, and five years later, the lovers decided to legalize their relationship. Now Archie is 93 years old, and Martha is 91, and the couple are still madly in love with each other. According to them, the main secret of their long and strong marriage is to be together every day.

Elderly British people live in a nursing home. Their long-lasting love impressed the staff of the institution so much that on Valentine’s Day they decided to arrange a personal holiday for Archie and Martha by inviting musicians.