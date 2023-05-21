Elders going on pilgrimage by plane said Shivraj is playing the role of a son

Bhopal, 21 May (Hindustan Times). Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched the scheme for pilgrimage by plane under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana from Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport. During this, he flagged off 32 elderly pilgrims on the first pilgrimage from Bhopal to Prayagraj. These elderly pilgrims include 24 male and 8 female pilgrims. While giving blessings to the Chief Minister, the emotional elders going to Prayagraj by plane said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is playing the role of a son.

Siya Kumari Sharma, 72, a resident of Bairagarh Ward No. 2, said that she does not have any child. She could not have imagined even in her dreams that she would travel by plane and that too to Prayagraj. When councilor Kusum Chaturvedi informed him about this and got him to fill the form, his happiness knew no bounds. He has also visited Tirupati Balaji three years ago under the Mukhyamantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana. He said emotionally that I do not have any child, so is Chief Minister Shivraj playing the role of my son. May God always keep them happy and move forward.

A poor farmer can’t even think of a pilgrimage by aeroplane.

Pilgrim Umesh Singh Nagar (age 72 years) of village Harrakheda Berasia said that an ordinary farmer like me could not even imagine that he would ever go on a pilgrimage by sitting in an aeroplane. When I got a call from the district office that you would be taken on a pilgrimage to Prayagraj by aeroplane, I could not believe it. It was like a golden dream. Never thought that the government would get air travel done. By the way, I have three sons and a daughter, all are good, but we do not have the capacity to board an aeroplane. Five years ago, the government got Jagannath Puri’s journey done by rail. Today Prayagraj is going by aeroplane. I heartily bless and thank Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his entire family.

There has never been such a Chief Minister who makes the public travel by aeroplane.

78-year-old Tikaram Sen of village Ronjia, Berasia says that till date there has not been any chief minister who makes the poor go on pilgrimage by aeroplane. In Treta Yug, Shravan Kumar had made his parents sit on his shoulders for pilgrimage and today Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is taking elders of the state for pilgrimage by aeroplane. Many thanks and blessings to him.

Will travel by air for the first time

71-year-old Mangilal Nagar of Hinauti Sadak Berasia, 72-year-old Naresh Bhargava of Dillod Berasia and 67-year-old Rajal Bai of Gondar Mau etc. elders tell that they are very happy and excited today. He is going in an airplane for the first time and that too on a pilgrimage to Prayagraj. It is a happy and unforgettable moment in life. Everyone thanks and blesses Chief Minister Chouhan and the state government from the heart for this.