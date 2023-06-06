Election of Dhanbad Bar Association on June 8, committee issued guideline

A total of 89 candidates are in the fray for the Dhanbad Bar Association Election. Their fate will be decided on June 8 by 2086 advocate voters. The election committee nominated by the Jharkhand Bar Council held a press conference and shared all the information related to the election. Election committee members HC Mallik, Devi Sharan Sinha and Arun Tiwari told that elections are to be held on 16 posts in Dhanbad Bar Association. All preparations have been completed for the elections to be peaceful and fair. On June 8, advocate voters will be able to vote from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The entire process of voting and counting will be under the surveillance of CCTV.

Advocates have expressed grief over the people killed in the train accident in Balasore. Advocate Prem Prakash Upadhyay presided over the condolence meeting at 28 court building basement on Monday. Two minutes silence was observed for the peace of the souls of the dead. Harish Joshi, Bhagirath Rai, Madan Kumar Mahato, Manoj Kumar Rakesh, Hira Lal Chauhan, Anoop Kumar Sav, Parmeshwar Prasad Bari, Arun Singh, Subhash Rai, Sujit Kumar Lal, Santosh Kumar Jha, Ashok Kumar Ashk, Dharamveer Paswan, Arvind on the occasion Jha, Kameshwar Mandal, Kamlesh Prasad, Kanhaiya Singh etc were present.

ID required for voting

Advocates will have to come in uniform for voting. Original identity card or Aadhaar card issued by Bar Association or Bar Council will have to be shown. Otherwise voting will not be allowed. It will be prohibited to appeal and influence the voters standing in the queue to vote in their favor. Voters must keep their mobile phones switched off in the polling booth. If anyone tries to record the voting process, disciplinary action will be taken against them. There will be a complete ban on carrying any type of weapon in the polling and counting center or Bar Association premises. Police force will be deployed to maintain law and order. There will be a separate queue arrangement for women, senior or disabled advocates.

Candidates will not remain in the polling station

Election officials told that food was arranged by the candidates to influence the voters. This is a way of getting the voter in your favor. That’s why the election committee has decided this time that the election committee will arrange cold drinks, water for the voters in the queue. At the same time, for the first time, arrangements have been made by the Election Committee for the food of all the voters after the voting. No candidate will remain inside the polling station. He will go inside the polling station only to vote. At the same time, only two agents of the candidate will remain in the counting center. Once the volunteers who cooperate in the work of polling and counting of votes, after entering the center, they will be able to go out only for very important work with the permission of the election officer. 20 booths will be made for voting.