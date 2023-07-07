Election season: BJP gears up for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP and Telangana elections, appoints in-charge

Assembly elections are to be held in four states of the country by the end of this year. BJP has also geared up in view of the elections. In this series, BJP has appointed central in-charges and co-in-charges for the election states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana today i.e. on Friday. Let me tell you, elections are to be held in these states by the end of this year. According to a statement issued by the party, Union minister Prahlad Joshi has been appointed as election in-charge for Rajasthan, senior leader Om Prakash Mathur for Chhattisgarh, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav for Madhya Pradesh and former union minister Prakash Javadekar for Telangana.

The BJP high command has made former Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel and Haryana’s Kuldeep Bishnoi as co-incharges of Rajasthan. At the same time, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been appointed as co-incharge of Chhattisgarh. The party has appointed Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav as co-in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal as co-in-charge of Telangana. At the same time, after being appointed as the state election in-charge of the party, Prakash Javadekar said that the trend of the people in Telangana is in favor of the BJP, we are going to win the elections.

Significantly, before the assembly elections of each state, BJP appoints central in-charge and co-in-charge. The in-charge and co-in-charge hold meetings with the party officials of the poll-bound states, in which strategy is chalked out to sharpen the electoral strategy and win maximum seats. They also play an important role in the selection of candidates during elections.

