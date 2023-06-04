Electric scooters of Ola – Ather – TVS have become expensive, know what is the new price

Electric Scooter Price Hike In June 2023: Vehicle manufacturers TVS Motor Company, Ather Energy and Ola Electric have increased the prices of their products after the new rules regarding subsidy on the purchase of electric two-wheelers came into effect from June 1. According to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the demand incentive for electric two wheelers will be Rs 10,000 per kWh. The incentive limit for electric two-wheelers will be 15 percent of the ‘ex-factory’ price. It is now 40 per cent. The FAME scheme started on April 1, 2019, for three years. This has been extended for two years till March 31, 2024.

TVS Motor Company said that after revising the scheme for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, FAME-2 (to encourage faster manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles), it has increased the price of iQube from Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000 depending on the variant. has increased between Rs. The base model of iQube was earlier priced at Rs 1,06,384 and ‘S’ was priced at Rs 1,16,886 in Delhi.

KN Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor Company, said, Fame-2 will gradually reduce over the next few quarters. The company will continue to provide the best product options to promote electrification and use of green energy in the two-wheeler sector in the country.

Ather Energy said that with the implementation of the revised FAME-2 subsidy, it has increased the price of its scooters. Its 450X is now priced at Rs.1,45,000, ex-showroom, Bengaluru. While the price of 450X with ‘Pro’ pack has increased by Rs 8,000 to Rs 1,65,435 in Bengaluru.

Ola said that its electric scooter S1 Pro is now priced at Rs 1,39,999, S1 (3kWh) at Rs 1,29,999 and S1 Air (3kWh) at Rs 1,09,999. The price of the product has now increased by about Rs 15,000 more than before.