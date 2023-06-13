Electricity becomes costlier in Jharkhand, bill will be available on increased tariff from next month

Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced new tariff for Jharkhand Electricity Distribution Corporation. The new tariff is effective from June 1, 2023. The bill that electricity consumers are getting now is for the month of May. That’s why they are being given electricity bill at the old tariff only. A copy of the bill will be given from the new tariff in the month of July. JBVNL has instructed the agencies to update the software according to the new tariff, so that when the meter reader goes home and does the reading, the bill comes out according to the new tariff.

The rate has increased by five paise per unit.



Electricity rate has been increased by 6.50 percent in Jharkhand. The rates of a general domestic consumer have been increased by five paise per unit. At the same time, the monthly fixed charge has also been increased by Rs 25 per month. This tariff is applicable with effect from June 1, 2023. However, the subsidy given by the state government will continue to be applicable as before. No change has been made in the subsidy. There is a possibility of getting more bill from 45 to 60 rupees in the bill of general consumers.

Fixed charge for providing 21 hours electricity:



The Commission stated that the levy of fixed charge is linked to the number of hours supplied. Which has been kept for 23 hours for HT consumer and 21 hours for LT and domestic consumer. On giving less power than this, fixed charge will be recovered in its proportion.

The security deposit of prepaid meters will be returned:



The commission said that within one month of switching to prepaid metering and installation of prepaid meters, the entire security deposit will be refunded and three percent rebate on energy charges will be applicable for the concerned consumer category. The commission has retained a rebate of one per cent every month, subject to a maximum limit of three per cent of the billing amount, if the bill is not paid for two consecutive months.