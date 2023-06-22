Electricity crisis deepens in rural areas of Agra, Aam Aadmi Party demonstrated at the district headquarters

Agra. Due to power crisis in rural areas, people are suffering from heat. Due to which a demonstration was held at the district headquarters of Agra under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party’s district president Siddharth Chaturvedi and a memorandum was handed over to the District Magistrate demanding that the rural areas in the entire Agra district Electricity should be made smooth in this. So that the problems faced by the people can be solved.

Only 4000 MW power available instead of 27000

Aam Aadmi Party district president Siddharth Chaturvedi, who is protesting with dozens of workers at the district headquarters, told that the demonstration is being held at the district headquarters as per the instructions of our party’s MP Sanjay Singh. At present, 27000 MW of electricity is required in Uttar Pradesh, but the government is able to provide only 4000 MW of electricity. Due to which the crisis of electricity has deepened in all the rural areas of Agra. Farmers are unable to irrigate and people are forced to struggle with the heat. People’s daily activities are getting busy. But there is no effect on the government.

There is a demand to remove the problem of electricity.

District President Siddharth Chaturvedi told that by giving a memorandum to the District Magistrate of Agra, there is a demand to solve the problem of electricity. And has said that if people do not get electricity in the scorching heat, then the Aam Aadmi Party will be forced to protest and its government will be responsible. The government is buying electricity by spending crores of rupees, but still people are not getting it on time. For this reason, Aam Aadmi Party is forced to protest in entire Uttar Pradesh including Agra.