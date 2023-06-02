Electricity has become expensive in Jharkhand, now this much will have to be done per unit, in this situation there is also a provision for exemption

Electricity rates have been increased by 6.50 percent in Jharkhand. The rates of a general domestic consumer have been increased by five paise per unit. At the same time, the monthly fixed charge has also been increased by Rs 25 per month. Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced the tariff on the tariff proposal of Jharkhand Electricity Distribution Corporation for the year 2021-22. This tariff is applicable with effect from June 1, 2023. However, the subsidy given by the state government will continue to be applicable as before. No change has been made in the subsidy.

Two percent discount on payment within five days:



Commission Chairman Retired Justice Amitabh Gupta, members Atul Kumar and Mahendra Prasad issued the tariff at the Commission’s office in Harmu. Releasing the tariff, the chairman said that if the consumer makes the payment within five days of the bill date, then the consumer will be given a rebate of two percent on the payment of the bill. One percent discount is allowed on the amount paid within the due date of the entire amount of the bill made through online or any digital mode, the maximum limit of which will be Rs.250.

Load factor rebate will be available:

It was told by the commission that load factor rebate will be given to all consumers. Those whose load factor will be more than 65%, their maximum limit will be up to 15%. Voltage rebate will be applicable only on energy charges. Three percent discount will be given on 33 KV, five percent on 132 KV. No voltage rebate will be given to consumers above 132 KV. In order to encourage and promote rooftop solar, the commission has kept rooftop solar PV projects at Rs 4.16 for gross metering and Rs 3.80 per unit for net metering as before. Consumers will not have to pay metering charges.

Fixed charge for providing 21 hours electricity:

The Commission stated that the levy of fixed charge is linked to the number of hours supplied. Which has been kept for 23 hours for HT consumer and 21 hours for LT and domestic consumer. On giving less power than this, fixed charge will be recovered in its proportion.

The security deposit of prepaid meters will be returned:

The commission said that within one month of switching to prepaid metering and installation of prepaid meters, the entire security deposit will be refunded and three percent rebate on energy charges will be applicable for the concerned consumer category. The commission has retained a rebate of one per cent every month, subject to a maximum limit of three per cent of the billing amount, if the bill is not paid for two consecutive months.

Electricity of furnace industries became cheaper:



The commission has made electricity cheaper for furnace industries. For them, the electricity of Heighten Special Service (furnace industries, iron smelting industries) has been made cheaper by 35 paise. Earlier their rate was Rs 5.50 per KVAH, which has been reduced to Rs 5.15. It has been said by the commission that this industry is shrinking due to the electricity rates. Only six-seven industries are functioning instead of 40. To help them, the rate has been reduced.