Electricity infrastructure will be strong in Bihar, Rs 24000 crore will be spent on these schemes in two years

About 24 thousand crore rupees will be spent in the next two years on the redevelopment of electricity infrastructure, agricultural electricity connections and installation of smart meters in Bihar. In this, Rs 10,000 crore is to be invested in South Bihar, while in North Bihar about Rs 14,000 crore is to be invested. Electricity supply companies (Discoms) have prepared a detailed blueprint for this and have sought permission to spend.

7650 crore is being invested in redevelopment from the state plan

According to the plan, under the South and North Bihar Power Distribution Company State Plan Re-conducting Project, Rs 7650 crore is being invested in strengthening the electricity infrastructure. This will result in 1390 circuit km of 33 KV, 16324 circuit km of 11 KV and 19736 circuit km of low tension (LT) lines in South Bihar, while 1715 circuit km of 33 KV, 19342 circuit km of 11 KV and 27993 of LT in North Bihar. Circuit km lines to be maintained or replaced.

1329 crore spent on the development of agriculture connection

About Rs 1,329 crore is being spent on creating a separate infrastructure for providing agricultural connections to every farm under the irrigation campaign. Discoms have so far given more than 2.61 lakh agricultural connections under the Mukhyamantri Krishi Vidyut Connection Yojana, while this year 70 thousand new agricultural connections including 40 thousand in North Bihar and 30 thousand in South Bihar are to be given. For this, this amount is being spent on the installation of separate feeder, line and distribution transformer. When the infrastructure is ready, the number of agricultural connections will increase every year, due to which the farmers will get uninterrupted electricity and even if the weather is not favorable, the crop can be kept better by weeding.

15 thousand crore spent on RDSS and smart meter scheme

The Central Government has launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to improve the quality and reliability of power supply, bring down average power losses to 15 per cent and reduce company losses by 2024-25. Discoms have planned to spend about Rs 12.7 thousand crore on this. Under this, 11 KV lines and distribution transformers will be replaced in large quantities. Smart metering system will be implemented in the entire state. Billing solution will be improved. In North Bihar alone, Rs 2300 crore will be spent on smart meters in the next year.

South Bihar Power Distribution Company

State Plan Reconductoring Project – 2755.02 crores

Chief Minister Agricultural Electricity Connection Scheme – 541.13 crores

Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) – 7008.12 crore

North Bihar Power Distribution Company

State Plan Reconductoring Project – 4902.47 crores

Chief Minister Agricultural Electricity Connection Scheme – 713.5 crores

Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) – 5668.56 crore

Smart prepaid meter – 2302.19 crore