Electricity load full in Jharkhand, yet lights go off

The general public of Jharkhand is not getting smooth electricity under any circumstances. Till now people were suffering from the heat and were not getting enough electricity according to the demand. Power cuts are still continuing in the capital. At the same time, with the onset of monsoon, power supply has started getting disrupted due to thunderstorms. Due to the weather, the entire Santal Pargana is facing power shortage. In such a situation, the demand for electricity has decreased, due to which Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) has to sell additional power to the power exchange. The headquarters is claiming to have full load power in the entire state, whereas the reality is that there is power failure in many parts of the state.

Demand reaching 3000 MW

Due to the heat, the load on all the transformers of the state is increasing. During the day the demand for electricity is reaching 3000 MW. There is heavy pressure on the grids, due to which the line is tripping somewhere, due to which the transformers are burning. In the last 19 days, about 10,000 transformers got burnt across the state, which have been repaired. Here, JBVNL is buying additional power from 300 to 700 MW daily under power exchange. Despite this, there is a shortage of electricity.

Demand decreased, had to sell 300 MW

In many areas of Santal Pargana and Kolhan, the demand for electricity has reduced due to the storm on Monday. Due to bad weather, there was no electricity in Chaibasa for 10 hours. Electricity is being provided for 21 to 22 hours in Jamshedpur and Seraikela-Kharsawan. According to the information, till 7:00 pm on Monday, 1734 MW electricity was available in the state. In this, additional power was purchased under 590 MW power exchange. But the demand was for 1369 MW. That’s why JBVNL sold 300 MW power to the power exchange.

Tripping every hour in Ranchi, Santal also suffering

The people of the capital are troubled by the tripping that happens every hour. The condition is that people are not getting electricity continuously for one hour. In Dumka, the power supply has gone haywire for the last 10 days. There is no supply here even for 18 hours. Gumla needs 20 MW power, while only two to three MW power is available here. That is, the people here are hardly getting electricity for eight to nine hours. Simdega and Latehar are getting electricity only for 17 to 18 hours on an average. Latehar district needs 30 MW power. But at present the district is getting 18 MW power. Palamu district is getting 65 MW power supply instead of 90 MW.

