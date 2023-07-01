Electricity: Politics intensifies on increase in electricity bill in Delhi, Congress writes letter to Arvind Kejriwal

Politics has intensified in Delhi regarding the increase in electricity rates. Arvind Kejriwal BJP and Congress are continuously targeting the government, while on the other hand Aam Aadmi Party is blaming Narendra Modi government at the Center for the increase in electricity bill. Meanwhile, the Congress has written a letter to Arvind Kejriwal and sought an appointment regarding the matter.

Congress leader Anil Chaudhary sought an appointment with Kejriwal

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary has sought time to meet Arvind Kejriwal regarding the increase in electricity bill. He wrote a letter regarding this. In the letter, he wrote, a delegation of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee wants to meet you to inform about the concerns of the people of Delhi who are troubled by the exorbitant increase in the electricity bill by your government in Delhi. You are requested to give time for this. The Congress has asked for an appointment on Sunday or Monday.

Congress protests against Kejriwal government over power tariff hike in Delhi

Leaders and workers of the Delhi unit of the Congress on Tuesday, June 27, protested against the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the hike in Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) in the national capital. The leaders and activists involved in the protest demanded withdrawal of the hike in PPAC. They also raised slogans of ‘Kejriwal resign’. On the other hand, Delhi’s Energy Minister Atishi blamed the mismanagement of the Center for the increase in PPAC. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that it was the result of a collusion between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the power distribution companies.

Electricity costlier on consumption of more than 200 units in Delhi

Significantly, due to the eight percent increase in the cost of power purchase in Delhi, now consumers with monthly consumption of more than 200 units will have to pay higher bills. However, he said that consumers with monthly consumption of less than 200 units will have any impact on this rate hike. This rate is revised every three months and the electricity rates are increased or decreased depending on the rates of coal and gas used in electricity generation at that point of time. In Delhi, the AAP government provides free electricity to consumers consuming up to 200 units, while consumers consuming 201 to 400 units are given subsidy at half the bill.