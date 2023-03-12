Elena Vyalbe said she did not expect anything from the IOC regarding the admission of Russians

March 12 - BLiTZ. The head of the ski racing federation, Elena Vyalbe, said she had no illusions about the admission of Russians to the 2024 Games. In particular, she does not expect anything from the meeting of the IOC Executive Commission, where it is planned to discuss the issues of admission of Russian athletes to international competitions.</p> Russian biathletes Vasily Tomshin and Anastasia Batmanova shared the details of preparing for the wedding March 12, 2023 at 10:28

“I live for today. What I want, they still won’t accept, ”summed up Vyalbe.

It is worth noting that many are on the side of Russia in this matter, urging not to politicize sports and allow athletes to participate in tournaments that they have been going to all their lives.

At the same time, some countries are very categorical. Britain, with the help of sponsors of the Games, intends to put pressure on the IOC.