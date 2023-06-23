Elephant killed a person walking on foot, panic among people due to the mischief of elephants

Barsol (East Singhbhum): Once again a person has died in Balisahi village under Jhargram (West Bengal) due to elephant attack. The name of the deceased is being told as Ram Hembram (36 years). As soon as the news of this was received, the members of the Forest Department reached the spot and inquired about the whole matter. Significantly, for the last several months, the menace of elephants has increased in Jhargram area. Dozens of people have died in the past several months due to elephant attacks. Now again a person’s life has been lost. There is panic among the people due to the mischief of elephants.

Elephant attacked while going somewhere on foot from his house

According to information, a herd of dozens of elephants had entered Balisahi village late Thursday evening. Many elephants of the same herd were left in the garden itself. Ram Hembram, a resident of Balisahi, was going somewhere on foot from his home. At the same time the elephant attacked from behind. After that, the angry elephant slammed him with his trunk. Due to this he died on the spot. After getting information, people of police and forest department reached the spot and took information. Along with this, the dead body was taken in its possession and sent for postmortem.

Panic among people due to mischief of elephants

Monitoring has been increased in the area by the Forest Department in view of the elephant menace. It is worth noting that for the last few days, due to increase in elephant menace in different areas of Jhargram, panic has increased among the people. The villagers demand that a trench should be cut in the forest so that elephants cannot come on the road.

