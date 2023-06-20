Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault had the world’s most expensive lunch, see Anand Mahindra’s funny tweet on it

Anand Mahindra Tweet: In recent days, two of the world’s biggest nobles- Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault met in Paris. Both the billionaires also had lunch together. The net worth of these two nobles is more than $200 billion. Only these two are included in this exclusive club. A picture of this meeting of these two is attracting everyone’s attention on Twitter.

world’s two richest

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, ranks first in the list of the world’s richest with a net worth of $236 billion. Arnault is the chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury goods maker. Arnault, who has a net worth of $ 234 billion, has about half the stake in this company.

Anand Mahindra Tweet: Anand Mahindra shared his photo made of AI, told the future scary

world’s most expensive lunch

The world’s richest man Elon Musk and the second richest Bernard Arnault also had lunch after the meeting. It is being said that this was the most expensive lunch in the world. People are even discussing that which billionaire gave the money for this most expensive lunch. Indian industrialist and chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra is also asking the same question.

My wife was wondering who paid for the lunch…@elonmusk https://t.co/NIsPR4o9Oj

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Who gave the bill?

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra retweeted a tweet about two of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault. Together he asked in a joking manner – My wife was wondering who paid for the lunch. Anand Mahindra has also tagged Elon Musk in this tweet. According to media reports, the two billionaires met in Paris at Cheval Blanc, a luxury hotel chain under the Louis Vuitton group.