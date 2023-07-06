Elon Musk corrected his mistake? Twitter changed this rule as soon as Threads was launched

Elon Musk Twitter News : Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is constantly doing some experiment regarding Twitter. Recently, he had banned the viewing of tweets for non-Twitter users. This means that the content of Twitter can be seen only when someone signs-in. Now Elon Musk has secretly changed this rule of Twitter. Elon Musk is said to have taken this step overnight after the launch of Twitter’s rival social media platform Threads.

For your information, let us tell you that recently Elon Musk made new rules regarding Twitter. Under these, the limit of tweets to be read on Twitter was fixed. These limits are different for Twitter’s verified users, unverified users and new users. Musk called this new rule of Twitter temporary. According to Musk, so much data was coming out of Twitter that it was having a negative impact on the services available to normal users. Now Musk has relaxed the rule of requiring sign-in to read Twitter tweets. It is believed that the company was at risk of revenue loss due to these rules.

Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!

